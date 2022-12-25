Council Bluffs history lives on in postcard collection

As he tells it, Brandon Garrett began his postcard collection basically by accident.

Newly arrived in Council Bluffs in 2017 to start his new job as the city’s director of community development, Garrett began to research the city’s rich history.

“I immediately bought three history books about Council Bluffs, and became interested in and fascinated by Council Bluffs history,” he said.

In the course of his research, he was looking into old bridges that spanned the Missouri River, connecting Council Bluffs to Omaha, when he realized something — many of the images that he was finding during his Google search were postcards.

“I started just buying postcards of the bridge that I was researching, which was the Douglas Street Bridge, also known as the Ak-Sar-Ben Bridge, as it was named later,” Garrett said. “But then, in the course of searching for postcards about that bridge, I found other postcards of other bridges in Council Bluffs, and then just other postcards of various other buildings throughout Council Bluffs, and it turned into an unstoppable, hopefully healthy addiction.”

Now the city’s Chief of Staff, Garrett’s “healthy addiction” is more than 400 postcards in size and fills a binder that sits on a small table in his office.

If you listen to the “On FIRST” podcast Garrett co-hosts with Council Bluffs Communications Officer Ashley Kruse, you’ll have heard them talking about one of the postcards at the end of each episode.

“We’ll talk about the message that’s written on the back, and kind of the adventure of what that person’s writing about at the time,” Garrett said.

Garrett estimates that only about one-quarter to one-third of the postcards in his collection were ever actually sent to someone, but the ones that were sent are like chirographic time capsules.

“These postcards go back to, I think some of them, the 1880s, 1890s, so it was definitely a different time,” Garrett said. “A lot of them, in a funny way, or at least I find funny now, is that they write about writing. They’ll write a postcard and say, ‘I’m going to write you a letter,’ or, ‘Why haven’t you written me a letter?’ or, ‘Thanks for the letter that you wrote me.’”

Garrett has also been fascinated by where he has purchased the postcards from.

“My favorite one was sent from Council Bluffs to Belgium, in, like, maybe the 1970s, and I purchased it from someone in Romania,” Garrett said. “I don’t know how it made that journey, but that was probably the most interesting journey of one of these postcards.”

Garrett also appreciates the postcards as a kind of historical record, having the ability to see not only the city itself change over the years, but the way people used it.

There are postcards with images of the same town square, but taken decades apart. In one picture of the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway, you’ll see a horse drawn carriage in the middle of the road, and in the next, the carriage has been replaced by a streetcar, and in another image, the streetcar has been replaced by a car.

Sometimes, a postcard image will send Garrett down a rabbit hole of research, like the postcard that depicted the original Pottawattamie County Courthouse, which Garrett discovered not only still exists, but is still in use.

“Someone purchased it and moved it to California,” Garrett said.

In 1975, attorney Dudley Gray placed an ad in the Des Moines Register offering to purchase a courthouse that he could then transport to Los Angeles to use as an office for his law firm.

Gray, a South Dakota native, had an aunt who lived in Iowa who told him that if he wanted to purchase an old courthouse, he better do it now, as many counties were starting to demolish them in favor of new, modern buildings.

It just so happened that Pottawattamie County, whose original courthouse was completed in 1885, was one such county.

A month before it was demolished, Gray purchased columns, marble floors and cast iron stairways, among other pieces from the courthouse, which he sent to California at a cost of more than $2 million.

Reconstruction of the old Pottawattamie County Courthouse was completed in 1980. Dudley Gray’s grandson Jeffrey, also an attorney, still has an office in the building at 18411 Crenshaw Blvd., in Torrance, California.

In the course of his research, Garrett also discovered a sort of “Where’s Waldo?” game with different objects that have appeared in different parts of the city over the years.

“Do you recognize that thing back there?” Garrett asked, pointing to a large clock face in an image of Bayliss Park. “We still have that clock.”

At the intersection of West Broadway and Pearl Street, next to the first responders statues, there’s a plaza, and in the middle of that plaza stands a four-sided clock.

And where the clock used to sit in Bayliss Park, that’s where the water fountain is today.

“So some of these things, they kind of move around the community, and it’s kind of this funny game,” Garrett said.

In addition to all the postcards, Garrett found an old letter on eBay, written with meticulous penmanship by suffragette Amelia Bloomer, who moved to Council Bluffs in 1854.

The letter, written in 1893, was sent to a “Mrs. Phelps,” a woman who lived somewhere else in Iowa, asking if she had copies of the women’s rights newspaper — “The Lily” — Bloomer had created in 1848. The New York-based organizers of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, which was to be held in Chicago, had asked Bloomer if she had copies of the paper that she could send them.

Apparently not wanting to give up her own copies, Bloomer sent this letter to Mrs. Phelps, asking if she had copies of the paper that she could send to the organizers.

We don’t know whether Mrs. Phelps had copies of the paper or whether she sent them off to New York, but Garrett did purchase the Bloomer letter from somebody who lives in Massapequa Park, a village on Long Island, New York.

Garrett was particularly struck by how Bloomer signed the letter.

“‘I am an old woman now, and do not write much, so please excuse shortcomings, and believe as ever yours for women’s cause,’” Garrett read.

“Quite the champion in her old, feisty years,” he said. “This is just the kind of stuff I come upon on accident because I’m looking for the postcards.”

At some point, Garrett will gift the collection to the city, he said. He’s spoken with officials at the Council Bluffs Public Library about possibly scanning the postcards, and the Bloomer letter, and creating a digital archive that the public can use.

“You find all these little nuggets of history all over town, and a lot of things that aren’t there anymore, that you have to do a little more research to discover what they were, or what they meant,” Garrett said.