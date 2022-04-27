 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs house sustains heavy damage in afternoon fire Wednesday

A 2 ½-story wood frame house sustained heavy damage and a dog perished in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Fire Department crews were dispatched at 4:58 p.m. to the blaze at 630 W. Washington Ave., according to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Sorensen. On arrival, they observed heavy flames and smoke coming from multiple windows on the first and second floors.

Firefighters were able to enter the first two floors to fight the fire but could not reach the top half-story, Sorensen said. The team used a truck with a hydraulic lift to raise two firefighters up to a west window on the top level, where they hooked some charred boards and pulled them out.

The house had multiple mailboxes and entrances and appeared to be a multi-family dwelling.

Five fire trucks and two rescue squads responded to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.

