The Council Bluffs City Council voted on Monday to approve plans for the second phase of the City’s long-gestating Valley View Dog Park project.

Located in Valley View Park, off Franklin Avenue, the dog park will be the first city-owned public dog park in Council Bluffs.

“I oftentimes get asked for a dog park, so it will be nice to get this one completed,” Mayor Matt Walsh said during Monday’s city council meeting.

The dog park will include separate areas for large and small dogs, a perimeter fence, walking paths, shelters and water basins for the pups to play in.

Midlands Humane Society, located at 1020 Railroad Ave., offers a membership-based dog park, for $100 per year. The Valley View Dog Park will be the city’s first dog park open to the public.

Phase I of the Valley View Dog Park project was the design stage. It was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget, with $300,000 set aside in the FY23 capital improvement plan for construction.

An additional $95,000 has since been allocated, bringing the total available budget up to $395,000.

Bidding for Phase II opened on April 25 with a cost estimate of $379,277, and will run through May 23.

The City previously solicited bids for Phase II in both June and August 2022, but did not receive any. The project’s estimated cost at that time was $356,000.

“Some of the feedback we got was that contractors were too busy, and for the work they had to choose from, this wasn’t large enough for them,” said Vincent Martorello, director of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department. “Others, the completion timeline that we had for the first bid didn’t work with some contractors, so it was a little bit of a hit and miss for us.”

Martorello is optimistic that the City will receive bids this time around, with construction possibly starting in late summer or early fall.

“It should be done by the end of October, mid-November,” Martorello said.

Walsh also said that he believes there will be a dog park along the riverfront soon, too.

“So, we should get that need taken care of pretty quickly,” he said.