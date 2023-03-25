The information technology industry is expected to grow by as much as 22% by the year 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which means more jobs for qualified IT professionals, and a new course at the Council Bluffs Public Library is designed to introduce students to the basics.

Created by the AIM Institute, and funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Southwest Iowa Free Technical Training provides accelerated training for anyone interested in a technology career. And there’s no cost to register.

“Foundations of Technology” is a seven-week course designed to provide an overview of the fundamental concepts, principles and ideas related to IT and software development. Students will learn about computer hardware, networking and programming, and learn the skills required to launch their tech career.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there,” said course instructor Pat Dougherty.

The course is designed for beginners, so no experience is required.

“Just interest,” Dougherty said.

Beginning Monday, March 27, the class will meet twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, in the library’s Meeting Room C, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Students will learn how to build a desktop computer from scratch, how to configure a network and how to protect that network from cyberattacks.

The course is available to anyone 16 years of age or older and is free to attend.

For more information about “Foundations of Technology,” or to register to attend, visit councilbluffslibrary.org/events/foundation-of-tech-3-27.