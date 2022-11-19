Council Bluffs man sentenced for 'brutal' stabbing while victim learns to live with the scars

The victim of a vicious stabbing received at least a measure of justice earlier this month when a district court judge sentenced his attacker to 25 years in prison.

However, the mental trauma inflicted will long outlast the physical damage.

Carnell Walker was at home near 21st Street and Third Avenue with his family on the evening of June 6, 2021, when a neighbor who lived across the street, Dennis Ruppe — apparently annoyed by the noise created by dirt bikes riding up and down the street — walked across the street and slashed the tires of Walker’s work vehicle.

Ruppe, 52, then walked back across the street to his property, and waited.

Walker came out of his house and crossed the street to find out why his neighbor had vandalized his vehicle.

“As I approached his residence, I initially thought there may have been some kind of mistake, or maybe he was just drunk and upset about something I wasn’t aware of,” Walker wrote in his victim impact statement, which was entered into the record on the day of Ruppe’s sentencing. “What I didn’t expect was for him to jump out at me and begin stabbing me.”

Walker suffered from several lacerations on his upper body, according to the initial police report. He was taken to a local trauma center, while Ruppe was taken to the police department and, after an investigation, placed under arrest.

In August of this year, a jury found Ruppe guilty of two felonies and two misdemeanors: attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, criminal mischief — for the tires — and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“I am gratified that the jury returned guilty verdicts on all four counts at trial,” said Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, who prosecuted the case. “This was a brutal stabbing attack that left Carnell permanently scarred and disabled. Nothing will ever make him whole.”

While pleased with the sentence Ruppe received, it will take more than sending his former neighbor to prison for Walker to even begin to feel a semblance of normal, let alone safe.

“For over a year, I lived in a constant state of paranoia and anxiety when I was at my own home,” Walker wrote. “To live right across the alley from a deranged man who, unprovoked, brutally stabbed me in front of my kids, caused me to be in a constant state of stress, depression and anxiousness.”

In addition to the mental scars Ruppe’s attack left behind, Walker has endured months of great physical pain as well, including a number of surgeries on one of his hands, which was damaged in the attack.

“I will still need at least one more surgery, possibly more, before I will be able to use my fingers again,” Walker wrote. “But, the doctors have told me that I may never gain full function, like I once had, back in my hand.”

Before the attack, Walker was a HVAC repairman, a job that requires dexterity and flexibility. It’s not a job one can do with only one functional hand.

“Simple things that I never thought twice about before became difficult for me to achieve,” Walker wrote. “You can’t imagine how stressful this is, when you have to work twice as hard to complete tasks that were once simple. I’ve had to work that much harder to show I am still capable of doing my job. My hands are a big part of my ability to live, and provide for my family.”

The attack prompted strong emotions that Walker said he is still dealing with.

“Since the attack, I have become withdrawn, I no longer enjoy all of the things that used to make me happy,” he wrote. “I have really struggled with trying to process my feelings, as well as my anger and frustration for this happening to me.”

The burning question Walker cannot stop himself from asking is one that many would ask in a similar situation: Why me?

“I never said or did anything to Dennis Ruppe for him to do this to me,” he wrote. “They sat in trial talking about all the ‘ruckus in the neighborhood’ and all of the ‘dirt bikes going up and down the alley, causing disturbances,’ and neither me or my family were any part of any of that.”

Walker’s kids don’t even have dirt bikes.

With Ruppe incarcerated, and not eligible for parole until he has served at least 17.5 years, Walker is able to breathe easier. He doesn’t have to live in a “constant state of fear and anxiety” anymore, but even if Ruppe were never released, the pain he caused will linger over Walker’s life, and the lives of his wife and kids, for much, much longer.

“While nothing is going to make the physical or mental damage he has caused me or my family go away,” Walker wrote, “knowing that he will be locked up and unable to do this to another innocent person or family can hopefully give me some kind of peace to try and start putting my life back together.”