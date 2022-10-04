 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs man sentenced to 10 years for intent to distribute meth

A 58-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced on Sept. 30 to 10 years in prison for possession with an intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Scott Paul Polinski was on parole in October 2021 for prior distribution of meth convictions when law enforcement received information that he was selling meth out of his home.

When law enforcement conducted a home visit, they discovered 264 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia related to drug distribution.

Polinski was sentenced to 120 months in prison. Upon release, he will also serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Council Bluffs Police, the Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

