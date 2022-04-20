Council Bluffs man sentenced to 18 years in prison on child pornography charges

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced last week to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Luke Alric Forman, 31, was sentenced in federal court on April 14 to 210 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. He will be placed on supervised release for an additional five years.

The Council Bluffs Police Department began investigating Forman after receiving a Cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The tip linked 10 videos of child pornography that were uploaded using a chat app called Kik Messenger to Forman’s Council Bluffs residence.

Forman pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2021 after police executed a search warrant at his home, where they found a cell phone. A forensic examination of the phone revealed that Forman had distributed, received and possessed images and videos of child pornography.

Forman also engaged in numerous conversations about child pornography using the Kik Messenger app, the office said.

Council Bluffs police were assisted in the investigation by the United State Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute, which provided training and equipment. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

