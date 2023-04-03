A 43-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced last month to more than 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual exploitation.

Brandon Scott Holmes was sentenced on March 16 to 295 months in prison for pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation began in 2021 after law enforcement found evidence that an IP address linked to Holmes was receiving child pornography via a peer-to-peer file sharing program.

In October 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Holmes' residence, where several digital devices were seized.

Forensic analysis of the seized devices identified thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Holmes also produced images and videos of child pornography.

There is no parole in the federal system. After serving his sentence, Holmes must serve a 10-year term of supervised release.