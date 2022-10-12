Council Bluffs memory care facility celebrates 10 years

When complications from surgery to remove a brain tumor caused William Hansen to lose his short-term memory, his son Rick saw firsthand how difficult it is to provide adequate care for people with memory disorders.

Rick’s mother and younger sister cared for William at home for a time, but it eventually became too difficult.

“At that time the only option we really had was a nursing home,” Hansen said.

And so, at age 52, William Hansen moved into a nursing facility. He was the youngest resident.

“He didn’t fit into that environment,” Hansen said. “That was a real struggle.”

Hansen’s exposure to the type of care his father was receiving led him to promise that he would one day open a care facility that specializes in helping memory loss patients, a promise that he kept.

The Hansen House Memory Care Residence celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. The original one-story building first opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2012, to residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or various types of dementia.

“We talked about how the models of taking care of people with dementia were so out of line with the needs of those kinds of clients,” Hansen House co-owner Bill McCarty said. “We knew we needed to do something that was more of a household model versus a medical clinical model.”

Residents at Hansen House receive round-the-clock care and attention, courtesy of their dedicated staff, more than half of whom have worked at the facility for five years or more, according to healthcare director Jennifer Harbaugh, who herself has worked at Hansen House for seven years.

Harbaugh credits that level of staff retention as one of the reasons Hansen House has thrived over the last 10 years. A second, larger facility, built next door, opened in 2016, and Hansen House expanded to Harlan, Iowa in 2019.

“We provide consistency with our care,” Harbaugh said. “We have a smaller model, so we have more staff per patient here, and a lot of our care is individualized.”

Residents, as well as family members and doctors, have a say in what sort of care they receive.

“We’ll provide things that are important to them for their activities and we allow them to have independence,” Harbaugh said. “This is their home. They don’t feel like they’re institutionalized while they’re here.”

If a resident wants to read, there are plenty of books available, and if someone wants to work outside in the garden, they can do that, too.

“They’re able to go outside and have that independence and come and go as they please,” Harbaugh said.

“Some of our memory loss residents do better with purposeful, driven activities,” McCarty said. “They’re still capable, and a lot of times they haven’t forgotten how to do these things. You would be surprised that someone who has severe dementia can still peel potatoes. They can still do things in the kitchen, they can still do functions that they’ve done all their life because they did it so early in their life … those things give them meaning or purpose.”

Another reason for Hansen House’s growth is its lack of financial expectations, McCarty said.

“We’re not a corporate facility so we don’t have corporate expectations towards meeting certain financial goals,” he said. “We’re not working for shareholders, per se. Our focus can be on our tenants, and our resources can go back into what we’re doing for our tenants.”

Looking ahead, McCarty expects more growth and expansion, but he doesn’t want Hansen House to spread itself too thin.

“We’re going very slow, mostly because of financial reasons, but also because you’re going to lose quality if you try to go too big too fast,” McCarty said.