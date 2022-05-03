Council Bluffs named Bee City USA for conservation efforts

Council Bluffs has joined more than 150 cities and towns across the country in being named a Bee City USA affiliate by the Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit organization.

Bee City USA’s mission is to raise awareness of the role bees and other pollinators play in our ecosystem, and help communities work to sustain pollinators.

“(Bee City USA) provides a framework for communities to come together to conserve pollinators by providing healthy habitats, rich in a variety of native plants and nest sites that are free from pesticides,” said Theresa DeWitt, a youth services library assistant at Council Bluffs Public Library.

City librarians led the effort to have Council Bluffs become a Bee City USA affiliate by forming a committee of city and county employees, and local nonprofits. City officials and nature enthusiasts met Tuesday at Vincent Bluff Prairie Preserve to commemorate the designation.

“We understand the importance of sustaining pollinators and aspire to make the city more pollinator-friendly,” Mayor Matt Walsh said in a press release. “We are grateful to the dedicated professionals at our public library for bringing the Bee City opportunity to our attention.”

Walsh read from a proclamation at the ceremony officially designating Council Bluffs a Bee City USA:

“I, Matt Walsh, mayor of the city of Council Bluffs, do hereby proclaim the city of Council Bluffs as designated Bee City USA in order to enhance the understanding among local government staff and the public about the vital role the pollinators play, and what each of us can do to sustain them.”

The United States is home to more than 3,600 species of bees native to the land, and honey bees, which were imported from Europe in the 1600s to produce honey and beeswax for candles, according to the organization.

Iowa alone has 400 different native species of bee.

“Sadly, research is showing that significant declines in native pollinator populations are occurring,” DeWitt said. “In fact, up to 40% of pollinator species worldwide are at risk of extinction, due to habitat loss and pesticide use. With an estimated one-third of our crops and 85% of our flowering plants dependent on pollinators to set seed and fruit, it is impossible to over exaggerate the importance of our pollinators.”

If numbers and percentages aren’t your thing, DeWitt also provided a less dire, though no less important, example of why pollinators are so important: ice cream.

“We know ice cream is made from milk, and we know that milk comes from cows,” DeWitt said. “Cows eat alfalfa hay. And alfalfa is pollinated by guess who? Bees. So, without bees, we wouldn’t have ice cream. So, my friends, that alone is reason enough to protect and support bees.”

Council Bluffs had started the process of creating a sustainable habitat for pollinators even before Bee City USA was brought to the attention of city officials.

“When I first heard about the designation of becoming a Bee City, I really thought how well it aligns with what we’re doing in this city,” Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director Vincent Martorello said.

In 2021, the city created a nine acre habitat corridor at Valley View Park that includes restored tallgrass prairie and woodland habitat, along with a diverse mix of native species suitable for a wide range of pollinators.

A portion of the habitat corridor is open to the public, with educational placards about pollinators and their importance to the area along the walking trail.

“I believe it’s not only our role as stewards of public land, but it also helps to create a larger diversity,” Martorello said.

Pottawattamie Conservation Naturalist Michelle Biodrowski was also on hand to provide some history about the prairie preserve and its importance to local agriculture.

“(Vincent Bluff) is a remnant prairie and it is one of the only remnant prairies within city limits of anywhere that I know,” Biodrowski said. “One of the reasons why it’s one of the only ones is that we have less than one tenth of one percent of prairie left in Iowa. Our prairies have been around for thousands of years and they are the reason why Iowa is such an agricultural state and has had such healthy soils that would have produced so many crops for us.”

Biodrowski produced a bowl of seeds native to the area and led those in attendance in a ceremonial seed toss, scattering the seeds across barren parts of the preserve to reclaim the habitat from various invasive plant species like oriental bittersweet, a thick vine that wraps itself around trees and smothers them.

“We can all protect our ecosystem health and our natural heritage by embracing Bee City, and by making changes in our own lives, in our own yards,” Biodrowski said. “It’s really exciting to me that we are working towards not only protecting ourselves and our health and our life, but we’re also working towards protecting our future generations.”

For information on planting a pollinator garden at home, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2517.

Bee City USA is an initiative of Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. For more information go to beecityusa.org.

