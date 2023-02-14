While Council Bluffs Police Department officers Alex Klement, Ken McClure and Colby McCord comprise the human component of the department’s K9 unit, it was their canine companions who stole the show during the unit’s presentation at last week’s Citizens’ Police Academy session.

Police Service Dogs Ares and Houser put their considerable talents on display after their humans explained the K9 unit’s role as part of the larger police department.

Working with his partner, McClure, PSD Ares eagerly demonstrated his drug detection skills. He searched the conference room, sniffing along the walls and doors, a podium, wherever McClure would direct him.

“You’ll be able to see the alert that we talked about, which is essentially, there’s a change in behavior,” Klement explained before the demonstration began. “He may become completely nasal, start excessively sniffing, he’ll probably square his body out towards the source of the odor, and then he’ll go into indication, which can either be a sit, standing there or a lay down. More likely with this dog, it will be a sit.”

As the demonstration began, Ares knew there was something hidden somewhere in the room, and he was going to follow his snout until he found it — which he did, after about a minute of olfactory detective work. Ares sat down, head up, fixated on a cabinet tucked away in the corner of the room.

McClure opened one of the drawers and pulled out a used road flare that had been coated in the scent of an illicit narcotic, which Ares couldn’t wait to start gnawing on.

PSDs, or K9s, are literally trained to stick their noses into other people’s business. It’s their job, and while the dogs might not exactly take pride in their work, their handlers certainly do.

“(The dogs are) basically a part of our family,” Klement said at a K9 demonstration last year in Graham Park. “We are just around each other 24/7. It’s just like it would be with your pet at home. We are just that close with them, and then the fact that we’ve trained them to help save other people’s lives and our lives is what makes them so valuable to us.”

Dogs that are trained for police service can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and, except for recent retiree Rudy’s replacement, all of the city’s K9s have been purchased from international vendors and transported to the United States. Klement’s dog, Houser, hails from Hungary, and Ares was born in Poland. Training usually begins when the dogs are a year and a half to two years old.

Council Bluffs’ K9s are trained to sniff out narcotics and evidence, and track suspects, which they love to do, McClure said.

“That’s their paycheck,” McClure said. “They love to catch bad guys.”

To demonstrate catching a bad guy, McCord donned a puffy padded bite suit, while Klement retrieved his partner, Houser.

Klement shouted multiple warnings at McCord, telling him to surrender. When McCord continued being uncooperative, Klement sent Houser to locate and subdue the suspect.

Houser raced up to McCord and barked continuously, signaling that he had found someone while keeping the suspect rooted in place.

Klement told Houser to stand down while he began frisking the suspect. McCord, defiant, shoved Klement away from him, which triggered Houser to go after him.

With no prompting from Klement, Houser leapt toward McCord and locked his jaws around his bite suit-encased arm.

The dogs are trained to bite and hold a suspect, and while an arm or leg is preferable, the dogs can’t be trained to go after a specific body part.

Later, McCord pretended to run away from Klement. Houser, again with no verbal command from Klement, went after him, again holding McCord’s arm in his vice-like jaws.

The State of Iowa doesn’t have a certification process for police service dogs, or any guidelines for training, so the CBPD K9 unit uses the Nebraska certification standard. The unit also trains once a week with counterparts from other jurisdictions, including Pottawattamie County, Omaha, Douglas County, Sarpy County, Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista.

“We bring in a lot of people,” McClure said. “It takes a lot of people to train dogs. When we have a training day, basically, one dog goes at a time, but you need an agitator, you need people helping to hide narcotics, you need people for safety. We don’t have a facility, so we go to all these weird places, so you have to keep people from coming in and out of your training area so somebody doesn’t get bitten.”

McCord was the only member of the K9 unit whose partner didn’t participate in the Citizens’ Police Academy. McCord’s former partner, Rudy, retired earlier this year due to health issues caused by his fall from a three-story rooftop in 2021.

Rudy survived, but suffered a broken femur and tibia. After surgery and rehab, he returned to duty, but arthritis in his leg and hip cut his career short.

McCord took ownership of Rudy, who is now trying to adjust from a life of service to one of leisure.

McCord recently picked up his new partner, whose name was to be determined at the time of last week’s CPA class, from a vendor in Florida. It will take a few weeks for McCord and his new partner to train together and bond, and then they’ll be out on patrol together, enjoying being of service to their fellow officers and the community.