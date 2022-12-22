 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs police share holiday spirit with grocery shoppers

If you were shopping for groceries in Council Bluffs Tuesday night, you might have noticed an unusual number of police officers hanging out near the cash registers.

But law enforcement wasn’t lurking at area grocery stores to catch people breaking the law, members of the Council Bluffs Police Department were there to alleviate some shoppers’ financial anxieties before Christmas.

“The Council Bluffs Police Department received a donation of $1,250 to give away to people in the community,” Lt. Ron Albers said. “Sgt. (Cory) Woodward thought it would be a good idea to give it to people at grocery stores to help with holiday shopping, so tonight the department went out to different stores in town and handed out some holiday cheer.”

Ofcs. Nathan Classe, Kelsey Hurley, Deana Roth, Sgt. Matthew Brinkman and Albers staked out the West Broadway Hy-Vee, North Broadway Super Saver and McKenzie Avenue Fareway groceries stores and handed out $50 bills until the entire donation was given away.

“Some people cried, some hugged the officer, but everyone smiled,” Albers said. “The money was provided by an unknown donor, and he wanted the department to pay it forward. I would say it was a complete success.”

