The City of Council Bluffs has been awarded a grant to create a community asset map addressing the city’s nutritional and physical activity needs, and is asking for residents’ input.

Asset mapping allows communities to create a centralized list of resources — people, organizations, programs — visualize their strengths and determine what barriers might exist that keep people from being able to access these resources.

The grant is from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services as part of its Healthy Eating Active Living community pilot project.

“It’s a movement within the state to try and create healthier environments and healthier people,” said Sue Cutsforth, information officer for the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which is helping the City of Council Bluffs implement the project.

MAPA held an informational meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Council Bluffs Public Library for members of the community to take part in a community health assessment, listing the organizations and initiatives they think contribute to the community’s physical and mental wellness and what resources are underutilized or nonexistent.

The meeting was the first step in securing funding for projects that could lead to the implementation of nutrition and physical activity initiatives.

Next, the city and MAPA are asking residents to fill out a brief online survey, to get more feedback on what resources residents think the community has and what it needs.

The community health assessment survey can be found at tinyurl.com/5210CBSurvey, and must be filled out by mid-March.