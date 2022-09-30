Council Bluffs Schools to require payment from those who break contracts

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education took action this week to add a reimbursement requirement to a policy that discourages employees from resigning after they have signed a contract for the following school year.

The measure reflects the difficulty school districts have had filling positions since the pandemic took hold.

“We offer teachers their contracts for the following year early in the spring so that we can plan to strategically allocate staff and create class rosters and schedules,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “This new policy was approved by the board as a measure to limit the number of teachers who would consider breaking their contract after they have committed to returning the next school year.”

The district already had a policy — No. 420 — aimed primarily at teachers stating, in part, “Non-administrator, licensed employees must submit a written resignation no later than the last day of the current school year or the date specified by the employing board for return of the contract — whichever date occurs first.”

The date that comes first would be the deadline for returning a contract, which is during or at the end of April for most Iowa public school districts.

“It is extremely difficult to find high-quality teaching candidates after the hiring season has come to a close,” Murillo said.

This week, the board passed a revision of this policy that expands it to include all employees on contract, whether or not they are licensed. The revised version adds:

“Any contract employee submitting a resignation after contracts are due for the upcoming school year will be required to reimburse the district per Regulation 420.1. The superintendent/HR designee may waive these provisions if the employee is relocating or taking a position outside of a 75-mile radius of Council Bluffs.”

Regulation 420.1 contains the new language about the reimbursement:

“Any contracted employee submitting a resignation after contracts are due for the upcoming school year will be required to reimburse the district $4,000 for liquidated damages incurred in hiring replacement personnel.”

Murillo doesn’t expect this to apply in very many cases.

“We appreciate our teachers and their commitment to our school district,” she said. “Over the past three years, we have had no more than 11 teachers break their contracts — but we also know there are life-changing circumstances that may cause a teacher to move away from our community. If a staff member would move … farther than 75 miles from Council Bluffs, we may waive these provisions.”