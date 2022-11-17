Council's tie vote dead-ends PACE funding resolution

The Council Bluffs City Council voted down a resolution this week that would have provided $150,000 over three years to Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, starting in 2023.

The resolution failed with a tie vote of 2-2, with one council member absent. Council members Chris Peterson and Joe Disalvo voted in favor of the resolution, and Steve Gorman and Roger Sandau voted against. Councilman Chad Hannan was not present.

By Iowa state code, if a resolution doesn’t receive a majority of votes, it is considered defeated.

The resolution would have basically been a continuation of an agreement made five years ago between the City Council and PACE, when the nonprofit was looking for funding for what would become the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. The City of Council Bluffs agreed to donate $250,000 over five years to help secure matching funds for a state grant.

The council voted to authorize the final $50,000 payment during the Oct. 24 meeting, satisfying the initial agreement.

At the same meeting, several council members expressed concern for what the new $150,000 request would be funding.

When PACE CEO Danna Kehm first petitioned the city council for the funds at the Oct. 10 study session, she said that the funds would go toward general operating expenses.

“Quite frankly, it costs a lot to run that big ol’ 95,000-square-foot building, so that will help cover overhead, which is more like staff and bills to run the building,” Kehm said on Oct. 10. “We have a lot of funders that like to support programming. What’s important, though, for us to be able to show to some of our bigger donors, especially some of the bigger foundations, they want general operating support, because those are the harder dollars to find.”

At the Oct. 24 study session, many council members expressed concern for the precedent they would be setting by using taxpayer money for a nonprofit’s operating expenses.

“I really have concerns with mixing into the operation fees of a private nonprofit,” Gorman said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits in the community that will be here asking, knocking on the door, of what can we do for them.”

Peterson agreed, saying, “General operating is one of those big red flags, because we’d go down a slippery slope. There’s a lot of people that we’re not funding that want general operating dollars.”

Peterson said that he would like to see PACE do more community outreach, outside of the Hoff Center, as well as specific metrics for what the city’s dollars would be paying for.

Sandau suggested that investing $50,000 is “like going into business together,” and requested that PACE provide additional financial information, and, aside from general operating expenses, a list of what the money would be used for.

“I think we need to have very specific measurables,” Sandau said. “I think as a steward of the money, I think it has to be very dialed into what we are funding with taxpayer dollars.”

Ultimately, the council decided to push a decision about the new $150,000 request to Nov. 14 due to questions about what the new funding would be paying for.

During the Nov. 14 meeting, Kehm reiterated some of the metrics she had provided at the Oct. 10 study session about PACE’s financial impact to the community.

According to Kehm, PACE:

provided more than 200 performances, classes and exhibits, including adult learning, summer camps, theater productions, and Music in the Park concerts in 2021;

provides 350 hours of free programming for the community, which costs about $200,000 per year;

anticipates surpassing more than 60,000 visitors in 2022, with more than one-third coming from out of state, bringing needed tourism dollars to the area.

PACE will also soon be taking possession of a Grant Wood painting, “The Early Days of Kanesville,” which is owned by the city, and has been hanging at Iowa Western Community College.

The painting, valued at $2 million, will hang in the Hoff Center’s Grant Wood gallery, and PACE will provide free educational programming about Wood and his legacy, Kehm said.

The sticking point at the Nov. 14 meeting continued to be a lack of specific programming that the city’s money would be funding. All parties seemed to agree that the funds wouldn’t go toward PACE’s general operating budget, but without specifics, neither Gorman nor Sandau could support the resolution.

Disalvo had made a motion to include more specific information in the resolution, take the next two weeks to work with PACE to determine what those metrics would be and bring the resolution back for a vote at the next meeting.

That motion also failed by a vote of 2-2.