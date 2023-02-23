The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted this week to approve a budget amendment for fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023.

A handful of county departments received revenue or accrued expenses that were not accounted for in the original FY23 budget:

RevenueConservation — $152,300 in anticipated sales of food and beverages at Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

Public Health — $368,387 in federal grants for the hiring of a new nurse and for Women, Infants, and Children assistance program funding.

ExpensesBoard of Supervisors — $210,000 for insurance increases due to courthouse construction, remodeling the sheriff’s office and land acquisition, including the 100 acres that comprised the Mt. Crescent Ski Area purchase.

Secondary Roads — $675,000 in fuel and materials due to inflation.

Conservation — $82,300 for Mt. Crescent Ski Area operations, including food and beverages for the Mountain Cafe and Bar.

Public Health — $246,976 in payroll.

Non-departmental — $440,866 in bond payments.

In total, the county received an additional $520,687 in revenue against $1,655,142 in expenses.

Secondary Roads applied for grants to help cover its expenses, but those grants have not yet been awarded.

Because the county can’t raise taxes or levies in the middle of the fiscal year to increase revenue, the remainder of the expenses are covered by a 40% surplus of the county’s budget that is held in reserve to both maintain the county’s bond rating, and to cover unexpected expenses that occur during the year.

There were some technical difficulties during the first half of the board meeting, as neither the YouTube livestream or public phone line were working.

The public hearing for the budget amendment was the first item on the board’s agenda, and because of the technical issues, anyone who was not physically present was unable to comment, which concerned a couple of people in attendance.

“I’m extremely disheartened and disappointed that for whatever reason you found the need to just basically gloss over the public hearing on the budget,” Shawna Anderson told the board during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.

Auditor Mel Houser, who serves as clerk to the board, pointed out that the board did open the meeting for public comment and that Board Chair Brian Shea asked if anyone in the room wanted to comment.

No one spoke up during the public meeting, and the amendment passed 5-0.

Anderson said that “if there had been somebody on the phone,” they would not have been able to participate in the public hearing, to which Houser said that the board has held public hearings for decades without a phone and that concerned residents have always been welcome to attend the meetings in person.

Speaking with The Daily Nonpareil after the meeting, Brian Shea said that since his election in 2020, no one has ever called to comment during a public hearing.

The Pottawattamie County public comment policy states, in part, “To ensure all citizens have an opportunity to speak, any person with a disability who needs accommodation to provide public comment is requested to contact the board office … at least three business days in advance of a meeting to request assistance.”

Currently, there is no county ordinance that requires public hearings to be livestreamed or that comments must be accepted via phone.