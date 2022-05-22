County board candidate sees campaigning as 'six month job interview'

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Susan Miller credits her father with instilling within her a sense of civic duty.

“My dad was a mayor and on the City Council for Macedonia, and he was a volunteer firefighter,” Miller said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “So he taught me, or I saw him, give back to his community, and the passion that he had for it.”

Miller, who now lives in Carson with her husband of more than 40 years, Randy, has taken what she learned from her father’s example and ran with it.

For six years, Miller sat on the board of Western Iowa Development Association; she was on the board of Iowa West Foundation for 12 years; and she served four years on the Carson City Council — all valuable experience she hopes to bring to the Pottawattamie County Board.

“My board service isn’t just showing up for meetings,” Miller said. “It was volunteering for other committees. I can remember missing one Iowa West meeting and one WIDA meeting in all of my time on the service.”

In addition to her board experience, Miller worked for 40 years for First National Bank of Omaha, mostly in loan operations, where she managed compliance regulations, loan agreements, and business requirements in support of local agriculture and technology development.

She also worked on the bank’s ethanol portfolio in the early 2000s, where at one point she was responsible for $1.9 billion in construction requests.

Miller’s time at the bank helped make her meticulous and methodical in her work, something she said will be useful on the county board.

“I’ll listen to the facts and make the best decision I can based on true facts and not fiction,” Miller said.

After accepting early retirement, Miller now works as a self-employed grant writer, currently contracted with Fox Creek Fundraising, an opportunity she said kind of fell into her lap.

“Working through the Iowa West Foundation, just seeing the nonprofits and seeing the grant work that’s necessary,” Miller said. “I’ve always liked writing, and (Fox Creek Fundraising President) Lisa Fox is a good friend. And she gave me some ghost writing assignments to do and I liked it and she liked my work.”

Miller didn’t attend college until she had already been working for FNBO for 20 years. Using the bank’s tuition reimbursement program, Miller received an associate’s degree from Iowa West Community College in 1999, followed by a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University in 2010.

One of the main reasons Miller decided to run for a spot on the county board is all of the projects the county is working on, both in the urban and rural communities.

“The county has got so much going on right now,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of momentum. The outreach to the rural areas to help the smaller cities find funding for infrastructure projects, they are truly making an effort and working with partners such as the Iowa West Foundation and Golden Hills Resources and Advance Southwest Iowa to make sure that if there’s an economic development opportunity in the county, that it’s identified and that it’s actively pursued. I just get excited about all of that and I want to be a part of it.”

Miller is particularly interested in making sure the rural communities have enough clean water.

“Water is a big concern with the drought conditions that are going on,” Miller said. “I want to learn more about the rural water system, the cities that maintain their own water towers and their own water lines. I mean, that all comes at a cost and some of those pipes need to be replaced and some of those towers need to be updated.”

To educate herself about the county’s needs, Miller took it upon herself to attend at least one city council meeting in every town in the county, and she’s been a regular at county board meetings since the beginning of the year.

“I know (campaigning) is like a six month job interview,” Miller said. “You just never know when somebody’s going to interact with you and what question they’re going to ask and you’ve got to be prepared with an answer.”

Miller is joined on the Republican ballot by fellow candidates Jeff Jorgensen, Susan Miller, Dave Smith, Shawn Smith and John Springhower, and incumbents Scott Belt and Justin Schultz. Jeff Shudak is the lone candidate in the Democratic primary.

The primary election is June 7.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.