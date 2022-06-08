County Board candidates Belt, Jorgensen and Miller advance from crowded field, Moats wins Recorder handily

The crowded field of Republican candidates for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has been whittled down from seven to three after the highly contested June 7 primary election.

Former Republican county chair Jeff Jorgensen came away with the most votes -- 2,853, or 20.94% -- with former Carson City Councilmember Susan Miller in second, with 2,587, or 18.99%, and incumbent Scott Belt rounding out the top three with 2,561 votes, or 18.8%.

“I was really surprised at how it turned out,” Miller said. “I guess I had a lot of support from across the county that I really value. I’ve been on the phone all morning responding to text messages, phone calls, Facebook posts, it’s just overwhelming, everybody’s who’s excited about this for me.”

Miller said she is looking forward to “listening and learning more and doing less talking about myself.”

“I don’t feel like I need to introduce myself now to everybody and go through my whole life history,” she said. “I can get more into understanding what their concerns are, and preparing myself to hit the ground running should I be elected in November.”

Part of Miller’s summer will involve researching previous women who served on the Pottawattamie County Board, particularly Connie Lehan, who worked in the county auditor’s office for more than 10 years before being elected to the Board in 1994.

“I just know that she’s highly regarded in the Minden community and in the rural area,” Miller said. “And I would just like to be remembered for also being an advocate for all citizens, and for doing great things.”

Miller wants to understand what issues the previous women on the Board ran on. She wants to try to model her own platform on theirs, and attempt to build on their legacies.

Belt isn’t quite ready to look ahead to the general election yet, but he appreciates everyone who cast a ballot.

“Have to finish out doing the peoples’ business this year,” Belt said. “I thank all those that took the time and effort to participate in the process. Hopefully there will be a larger turnout in November.”

With 5,636 ballots cast, county Republicans far outvoted their Democratic counterparts, who cast 2,406 ballots, but the Republican total accounts for only about 25% of all registered Republicans in the county.

Only 183 votes separated third-place finisher Belt and fellow incumbent Justin Schultz, who came away with 2,378 votes, or 17.45%, and only 475 votes separated first and fourth place.

“I am okay,” Schultz said. “I am at peace with what the voters decided, and I fully endorse the candidates that made it through, and I will do my best to support them and continue to affect change and policy from the outside.”

Looking back on his two terms on the Board, Schultz pointed to a few things that he’s proud of accomplishing, and looked ahead to some projects he hopes the Board is able to make progress on before the end of the year.

“At the end of the day, I can look back at the eight years that I’ll have served once my term is over and say that I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish on the Board,” Schultz said. “For eight straight years in a row I have lowered the tax levy as a Supervisor. Every year that I’ve been in office, I’ve lowered taxes. That was one of the things I set out to do when I first got on and I’m proud to say I accomplished that.”

Before his term ends, Schultz would like to see progress made on the county’s planned public health and Secondary Roads Department’s buildings.

“We’ve still got about five and a half months left of work to get done on my term and I intend to stay the course and keep doing my best to represent everybody,” Schultz said.

Schultz teased that one of the projects he’s most proud of will be unveiled in the coming weeks: rebranding the county.

“I’ve been part of it since its inception and I want to make sure that I see that thing through, and I will continue to do that beyond my time on the Board,” Schultz said.

While he wouldn’t provide many details about the rebranding, Schultz did drop one crumb about the new county slogan.

“I can tell you that our new slogan is a tribute to our old one and what we see coming up in the future,” Schultz said.

Schultz also said that he has plans to run for office again, possibly at the state level.

“My time in politics and my time serving people of Pott(awattamie) County and Southwest Iowa is not over,” Schultz said. “This is a humbling experience. It’s a learning experience. It’s an opportunity, and I tell everyone that this is just the start of the next chapter, it’s not the end.”

Pottawattamie County Deputy Recorder Andrew Moats handily won the race for County Recorder, finishing with 2,327 votes, or 44.88%, nearly 750 more than second-place finisher Jenni Sandau.

There was not a Democratic nominee for Recorder.

Belt, Jorgensen and Miller will be competing with Democratic nominee Jeff Shudak, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary, for one of three open seats on the Board. The general election is Nov. 8.

