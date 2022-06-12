County demo's last of eight flood-damaged properties, making way for new ag land

The last of eight properties that Pottawattamie County purchased last year as part of its Flood Buyback Project was demolished Friday, clearing the way for new development.

In a status report presented to the county board last week, Metropolitan Area Planning Agency associate planner Ryan Ossell outlined the progress that has been made, and how much more work there was yet to finish.

The demolition project accumulated $1,861,054 in costs by the end of May, with the total cost expected to be $2,232,792.

The majority of the funds have come from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, with the remainder coming from a Community Development Block Grant from the state of Iowa.

Pottawattamie County received a CDBG of $500,324 on Jan. 27. As of May 31, the county had received $354,140 of the funds.

The FEMA program provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities, according to the program website.

This grant funding is available after a presidentially declared disaster.

A CDBG comes from a federally-funded program that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of housing and community development needs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

One of the eight properties will go to the county’s conservation group for future river access, according to Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant. The other seven properties will be offered as land leases for agriculture to adjoining property owners.

