County election equipment tested to ensure election integrity

Residents of Pottawattamie County can rest easy, confident that the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 will be safe and secure, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who visited the county’s election building yesterday.

Pate was in town to oversee testing of the county’s election equipment, and answer questions about how the vote tabulators work. He hopes to put the public, particularly election skeptics, at ease, and reassure residents that election fraud is not, and has never been, a problem in the state.

“What we want is for the public to understand the full voting process,” Pate said. “When they come in to vote, they know what they see. We’re giving them a behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how the machines work.”

Pottawattamie County has 40 voting machines, one for each precinct, and they all undergo rigorous testing before they are sent out to the various precincts. A number of sample ballots are fed through the tabulators to ensure that they are accurately recording peoples’ votes.

Some of the sample ballots are purposefully filled out incorrectly, to make sure the machine catches it before the voter leaves their polling place. For example, if a voter mistakenly votes for two gubernatorial candidates — called an overvote — they have an opportunity to correct the error.

The machine also catches if the voter does not vote for all the possible candidates, called an undervote.

For example, voters can select up to three candidates for county board of supervisors, but the voter might have only voted for one or two. The machine makes a record of that undervote, which can then be verified before the vote totals are sent to the courthouse.

“We want people to be successful in voting,” Pate said.

The way voting in Pottawattamie County works is, voters fill out a paper ballot, which they are then asked to feed into the vote tabulation machine. The machine reads the dots on the ballot and records the vote total on a thumb drive.

When the polls close, and everyone in line has been able to cast their ballot, the thumb drive is removed from the tabulator and sealed inside a plastic bag. The machine is also opened and the paper ballots are removed. The paper ballots are then sealed in their own plastic bags, and then both the thumb drive and the physical ballots are sent by courier to the county courthouse for the official tabulation.

Using the ballot data on the thumb drive, the auditor’s office can have the election results in as long as it takes to insert and remove 40 thumb drives.

The vote tabulators are also tested in the days after the election, again to ensure that they are counting the votes correctly.

After the election, the secretary of state’s office will choose a precinct at random for the county to audit. County officials do a hand count of all the ballots from that precinct to make sure the total matches what the machine reports.

“And if they don’t match, (the county will) go back and double check it again,” Pate said. “And if it still doesn’t match, we’ll be doing a complete review and perhaps a full countywide audit, because we want to make sure everything is working the way it should, and, so far, it’s always come out perfect.”

And when Pate says, “perfect,” he means “perfect.”

“There has never been any evidence of organized large-scale voter fraud,” he said.

That doesn’t mean that voters don’t make mistakes that could invalidate their vote.

County Auditor Mel Houser provided an example of two Canadians who have lived in the United States for 30 years who tried to vote. Their ballots were voided and didn’t count toward the vote total.

A Mexican immigrant who moved to Pottawattamie County from California tried to vote for local elected officials, like city council or school board, because California allows non-citizens to vote in local elections, but not federal elections. Again, her ballot was not counted.

Pate also emphasized that at least one Republican and one Democrat are involved with every step of the ballot tabulation process.

“I can’t think of a single phase in our elections that they’re not Republican and Democrat, doing it together,” he said. “So there’s nobody carrying a box of ballots into the backroom or anything like that by themselves. They work in tandem.”

Pate also pointed out that the poll workers are very often friends and neighbors who the voters know.

“That’s about the best protection I can give you,” Pate said. “It’s not the auditor’s staff doing it by themselves or some other stranger, per se. It is your own neighbors.”