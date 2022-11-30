County partners with Underwood for Magnolia Road reconstruction

Traffic along Magnolia Road near Underwood has increased enough over the years that the current infrastructure is struggling to meet the needs of drivers in the area, which has led the city to partner with Pottawattamie County in a reconstruction project designed to alleviate the congestion, according to a press release from the county.

The proposed project will remake Magnolia Road between Railroad Highway and 265th Street, and include a two-way left turn lane from the railroad tracks to the interstate ramps. The project will also require reconstruction of the Mosquito Creek Bridge to provide the additional lane and maintain two-way traffic during construction.

“This project has community and regional significance as a popular commuter route, an emergency interstate detour and provides vital interstate access for services and commerce,” Pottawattamie County Engineer John Rasmussen said. “Traffic has increased dramatically during the service life of the existing infrastructure and exceeds the capacity of the current design. It’s time for reconstruction to improve deteriorating conditions, traffic capacity and safety.”

Rasmussen credits Tina Treantos, Operations Manager for Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads, and Cindy Sorlien, Underwood’s City Administrator, for fostering the partnership.

“It’s a great example of community teamwork,” Rasmussen said. “Our staff worked closely with the City of Underwood to address a real need and its leaders have been open-minded and exceptionally supportive.”

Treantos completed the process for a Competitive City Bridge Grant application, with the City of Underwood as the applicant. The city was awarded up to $1.5 million, and on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Board of Supervisors signed an agreement to utilize that grant on a joint city/county project.

“We’re grateful for the incredible collaboration that’s gone into this project,” Underwood Mayor Dennis Bardsley said. “As a city, we’re blessed to work with Pottawattamie County. We understand its leaders have our residents’ best interests in mind.”

Construction for the $5.5 million project is scheduled to begin in 2024, though it may be delayed until additional funding is secured. The design is in the preliminary stages and will be shared at public meetings once it is more adequately developed.