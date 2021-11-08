5 teens arrested after chase from Omaha into Iowa and back

OMAHA (AP) — Five teenagers were arrested early Monday morning after shots were fired from their car at police during a chase from Omaha, east into Iowa north of Council Bluffs and back into Omaha.

Omaha police said that five people arrested were a woman who turned 19 on Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

One of the juvenile offenders was treated for a minor injury and released. No officers were hurt, police said.

Police said they were called to an area in north Omaha just after midnight by a report of shots being fired. An officer driving an unmarked car saw a vehicle driving erratically and attempted to follow it when someone in the vehicle fired at the officer, police said.

A chase ensued, police said, with the Omaha police's air unit and other area law enforcement agencies involved.