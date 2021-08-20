Armed suspects lead police on chase into Omaha

Suspects led Council Bluffs Police Officers on a lengthy chase early Friday afternoon that ended in Omaha.

The incident began at about 1:30 p.m. with a report of shots fired in northwest Council Bluffs, according to dispatch reports. The suspect’s vehicle, a black Ford Flex with Nebraska plates, was sighted in the area of North 27th Street and Avenue G. Police pursued and fired at the vehicle, which was occupied by one male and one female – both of whom were wanted for unknown charges. The car went south to East Kanesville Boulevard, then down Frank Street to East Pierce Street.

The female jumped out near the corner of East Pierce and Grace Street and fled on foot. She was soon apprehended, but the male drove west on Broadway, crossed the viaduct and drove west on Avenue A. He managed to avoid stop sticks set up at North 36th Street and Avenue A and eventually crossed into Omaha, where he drove through the Old Market District.

Omaha Police officers joined the pursuit in that area. He headed south on 13th street and stopped at Park Avenue, where he fled on foot through the neighborhood. Officers reported that he was bloody and had apparently been hit earlier by officers’ gunfire. He was apprehended nearby.

