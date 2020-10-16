 Skip to main content
Arrest made in 21-year-old murder case of Council Bluffs woman
RJ/COPY RATLIFF.49635

Kimberly Ratliff

 Omaha World-Herald Archives

An arrest has been made in the 1999 murder of a Council Bluffs woman.

On Friday, Council Bluffs police detectives requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Matt W. Kennedy, accusing him of first-degree murder. Detectives allege that Kennedy was involved in the murder of his stepsister, Kimberly M. Ratliff, a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department stated.

On the morning of Jan. 12, 1999, Kimberly Ratliff’s body was discovered inside her vehicle, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway. Ratliff was 22 years old at the time of her death.

Matt Kennedy is a 52-year-old resident of Fairfield, Montana; he was living in Council Bluffs at the time of the murder.

Kennedy was taken into custody and is being held in the Teton County Jail, pending extradition to Iowa. The case remains an active investigation, police said.

Police also said no further information will be released regarding Kennedy’s arrest until he is back in Iowa.

— This story is developing.

