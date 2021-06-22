Behind the Badge: Council Bluffs receives Class 1 after ISO PPC evaluation process

ISO evaluated City Water Works' ability to supply water for fire-protection needs and their ongoing water system maintenance. Water Works employees regularly flow-test hydrants, exercise hydrants and paint hydrants. This regular maintenance ensures each hydrant has sufficient flow for fire apparatus demands and functions properly when needed.

In partnership with Water Works, we have GPS located all of the public and privately owned hydrants within Council Bluffs, and doing so has improved our ability to track and maintain the system as a whole. We store the GPS hydrant information on our Mobile Data Terminals (MDT's) so fire crews can see the location and flow of a particular hydrant on the way to an emergency.

The hydrant data on the MDT's allows our crews to make quick and critical decisions to connect to a nearby hydrant that will flow enough water to put out the fire.

The ISO evaluation has a 40 point maximum for water supply, and the Council Bluffs Water Works obtained 38.49 points. Thanks to Water Works' dedication, we always have the water resources necessary in a time of need.