Beware Social Security scam call
A local woman reported a scam call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

The caller claimed to be a deputy with the administration and said a signature was due right away. The caller also asked for the 83-year-old’s Social Security number.

The caller threatened arrest for noncompliance.

“The Social Security Administration uses emails, text messages and social media to provide information on our programs and services. We will not, however, request personal or financial information through these methods,” the administration said on its website. “Sometimes, we send emails with information that are particular to your needs, usually after a discussion with you in person or over the phone. When Social Security makes phone contact, it is often to confirm the legitimacy of claims.”

The administration said it is important to beware of scammers pretending to be from Social Security. Reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be from Social Security continue to increase, and recent reports have indicated unknown callers are using increasingly threatening language in these calls.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from Social Security should hang up and then report details of the call to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

The Council Bluffs woman said she called local authorities after the suspicious call.

“It makes me weary. It’s scary. I wanted to mention it so other people won’t be taken in by it,” she said. “I just hang up on them.”

