Bluffs police investigate shooting at area motel
Bluffs police investigate shooting at area motel

Emergency light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday at an area motel.

The department said officers were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to the American Inn on South 24th Street, where they found a 40-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Council Bluffs Fire Department medics took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, police said it appeared the suspect’s vehicle was a newer silver four-door Hyundai Sonata. Officers were also told there were three Hispanic males and a female in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. At this time it is unknown if the victim knew the suspects, police said. It is also unknown where the suspects had gone after the incident.

An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigation Division continues.

Anyone with any information that was in the area at the time of this incident is encouraged to contact the division at 712-328-4728 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

