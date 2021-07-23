Bluffs restaurant owner found guilty on sex trafficking, drug charges

A Council Bluffs businessman has been found guilty of sex trafficking and drug charges in federal court.

Hershal James Ratliff, 71, a longtime area businessman and owner of Jimmy’s All American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs, was found guilty on Friday of four counts of sex trafficking minors, two counts of sex trafficking adults and two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa said.

The verdict came after a four-day trial before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

The office said evidence presented at trial showed that Ratliff, over the last 10 years, would have minor girls come to his house and perform sex acts on him and with his friends in exchange for money, drugs and other material things. The testimony showed that Ratliff provided the minor girls with alcohol, prescription Xanax and marijuana both before and after they participated in sex acts at his residence.

In addition, the evidence showed that Ratliff obtained sex acts for his friends from adult women by the use of force and coercion. No sentencing date has been set.