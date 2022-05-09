Carter Lake man cited in two-vehicle accident that injured three people

A Carter Lake man received several citations after a personal injury crash at 24th Street and Pratt in Omaha.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection at 10:31 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. An investigation determined that a westbound 2010 Freightliner driven by Jesse D. Uhlmann, 28, of Carter Lake failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound Dodge sedan driven by Ryan D. Pope, 42, of Omaha.

Pope and two other occupants of the Dodge were transported to Nebraska Medicine, where they were in stable condition Friday night.

Uhlmann was not injured. He was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, failure to yield at a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.