Council Bluffs Convention & Visitor's Bureau reports scam

The unfortunate truth is that most of us know someone or have fallen victim ourselves to online social media scams. While most social media platforms say that impersonation is against their community guideless, so many fake accounts still exist online.

The Council Bluffs CVB’s Facebook page fell victim to this recently.

We posted a giveaway on our Facebook account, and within a matter of hours, four fake accounts were created using our name, logo, photos, and information. All four pages posted their own version of our giveaway and sent out friend requests to our followers.

They contacted anyone who accepted the friend request or commented on their giveaway posts, telling them they won the contest. They told people that they needed to register on a third-party site to accept the gift cards and ultimately required credit card information.

Sometimes it is hard to determine if a page is fake or not. In our instance, our Facebook account is set up as a business page. Therefore, we are unable to send friend requests as standard profiles can. This was the first sign that something was not right. Business pages can only send follow requests to other profiles.