Council Bluffs man charged after fatal motorcycle crash

A Council Bluffs man faces charges related to a February motorcycle crash that left a woman dead.

Caleb J. Bartels, 29, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to maintain control and operation without a license, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 16, officers were called to a crash at the 48-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29. Police said Bartels was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Tomorrow Riley, 33, as passenger, when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, entering the ditch. Both were thrown from the motorcycle and Riley died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, leading to an investigation that ended with Bartels' arrest. He's being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

