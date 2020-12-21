 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man killed in Omaha head-on collision
Emergency light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A Council Bluffs man was killed in a collision at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on I-480 in Omaha.

Ray A. Sutton, 42, was southbound on I-480 just north of Leavenworth when his 2007 Chevy Malibu was struck almost head-on by a 2016 Lincoln MKZ traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and driven by Joshua M. Seaman, 23, of Omaha, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics. Seaman was transported by medics to Nebraska Medicine, where he was listed in critical condition Monday morning, according to police.

The southbound lanes of I-480 were closed until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the crash continues.

