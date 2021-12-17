Council Bluffs men sentenced on gun, drug charges

A pair of Council Bluffs men were recently sentenced to prison in federal court on separate charges.

On Tuesday, Clarence L. Woolsoncroft, 58, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, while that day Michael M. Loth, 42, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, Woolsoncroft pleaded guilty to the firearm offense in August of 2021. Woolsoncroft will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office:

In April of 2021, the Council Bluffs Police Department received an anonymous telephone call reporting Woolsoncroft, who was a convicted felon, had firearms. The caller also reported Woolsoncroft threatened him or her. Police began an investigation that led to a search warrant being served on Woolsoncroft’s residence and the subsequent recovery of two handguns and three shotguns with a large amount of assorted ammunition.

The investigation found Woolsoncroft had pointed an unloaded handgun at a person and pulled the trigger, before telling the person the firearm was not loaded.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on March 4, Loth was parked at a gas station and law enforcement stopped to talk to him after noticing his car did not have a front license plate. Communications advised the officers Loth had a warrant for his arrest for a violation of supervised release. A trained and certified narcotics-sniffing dog alerted and indicated to the odor of a controlled substance in Loth’s vehicle and police searched the car. A firearm with a loaded magazine and 109 grams of methamphetamine were located.

The Council Bluffs Police Department, Douglas County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were part of one or both investigations.

