Council Bluffs Police detective arrested on domestic assault charges
(SCHUETZE, CRAIG - #BK2102644).jpg

Craig Schuetze

 Courtesy Pottawattamie County Jail

A Council Bluffs Police Department detective has been arrested on assault charges.

Craig Schuetze, 59, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

The Council Bluffs Police Department confirmed Schuetze is a detective and said he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. He is a 19-year veteran of the department.

Sheriff Andy Brown said Schuetze was on duty, though at home for lunch, when arrested. Schuetze was booked for the charges at the Pottawattamie County Jail before being released on his own recognizance by the court, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it was asked by Council Bluffs Police to assist with the domestic assault investigation ahead of Schuetze's arrest.

