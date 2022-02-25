Council Bluffs Police, lab and civilian team up to solve decades-old cold case murder

In mid-June, 1982, Lee Rotatori made the roughly 617-mile trek from Nunica, Michigan, to Council Bluffs.

The 32-year-old arrived in Council Bluffs for a job as food service director at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and checked into the Best Western Motel at 27th Avenue, where she would stay until her husband arrived with the couple’s mobile home.

Rotatori started orientation for the position on Monday, June 21. That Thursday afternoon, she went boating on Lake Manawa with her newfound hospital friends. She later went to a local McDonald’s to pick up some dinner on her way back to the motel.

The next day, Friday, June 25, a motel employee found Rotatori dead in her room, the victim of a single stab wound. It’s a case that remained cold for decades, before advancements in DNA technology and the relentless work of Council Bluffs Police Department officials and a civilian from Pennsylvania helped crack the case.

■■■

According to coverage from The Daily Nonpareil and Omaha World-Herald, along with material from the Iowa Cold Cases database, there was no sign of forced entry. The restaurant employees were the last to see Rotatori alive before her death, and the amount of food from the restaurant indicated it was for only one person. The Pottawattamie County medical examiner determined she might’ve been dead for 12 hours before her body was found. A medical examiner’s report also determined Rotatori had been sexually assaulted.

Because of the hotel’s proximity to Interstates 80 and 29, then-Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Larry Williams told the World-Herald the killer could be a local or already thousands of miles away.

Council Bluffs authorities worked on the case with the Michigan State Police, which checked into Rotatori’s background in the state. Together, the agencies chased down leads, examined murders with similar circumstances and talked to countless witnesses and sources. Her husband Jerry Nemke had a “solid” alibi and was ruled out as a suspect.

Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Service-Master Inc. — the Chicago-based food services company Rotatori worked for that had placed her at the hospital — and Kinseth Hospitality, which owned the motel, teamed up to create a $3,000 reward fund for information leading to an arrest.

But despite exhaustive efforts, law enforcement was unable to figure out who killed Rotatori.

■■■

Rotatori’s living siblings, Ann Chinn and Greg Gunsalus, described their sister as mostly happy and outgoing, an artistic woman with lots of friends. Growing up she loved drawing horses and in adulthood fulfilled the dream of owning one while in Michigan. In her teens she teamed with Greg on the Rochester junior rifle club.

“She participated in quite a few matches. And she usually did quite well,” Gunsalus said, while also noting she was a fairly good student who went on to earn her bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Monomoy.

The Gunsaluses lived in upstate New York before moving to Rochester, Minnesota in March of 1958. Rotatori graduated from Mayo High School in 1967. Her remains were buried in Rochester.

Rotatori married her first husband while an undergraduate, Gunsalus said, “And I can basically say, from that point on, I would maybe see her once a year.”

■■■

As technology improved, evidence collected in 1982 was submitted to the state crime lab for examination in 2001, which determined a male DNA profile, according to police. But there were no matches in state and federal databases.

In 2011, Council Bluffs Police Det. Steve Andrews took on the cold case. He said new developments in DNA technology led the department to believe a solution to the case might be in reach. Andrews and Crime Lab Manager Katie Pattee pursued answers.

Fast forward to 2018. Police Capt. Todd Weddum was watching a news program on the Golden State Killer case. Through the use of genetic genealogy, law enforcement were able to tie Joseph J. DeAngelo Jr. to a string of murders and other crimes that spanned from roughly 1973 to 1986 in California.

“I said, ‘How do we go about doing this?’” with the Rotatori murder, Weddum told the Nonpareil. “There wasn’t much else we could do on the case.”

Pattee said she wasn’t extensively familiar with the process and in April of 2019 sent the DNA sample to Reston, Virginia-based Parabon Nanolabs, which specializes in working with law enforcement on DNA forensics cases and on technologies for the medical industry. A few months later, Parabon sent back a profile of the suspect, albeit a fuzzy one — a white man of northern European descent.

“So we’re looking at a pretty big pool,” Andrews said.

Parabon took the profile and compared it against DNA submitted to family tree companies — think 23 and Me, Ancestry.com and their ilk — in which the client allowed for use by law enforcement. A follow-up report by the company helped police start making contacts with family members.

The initial match was a sixth to eighth cousin of the suspect.

“They said with that, the probability of finding your person is slim to none,” Andrews said.

After hours of research by Parabon, police weren’t much closer.

“They told us basically, ‘Hey, kits are coming in every day. It’s going to take one to break this thing open,’” Weddum said. “At that point, it’s a waiting game. We’re waiting for someone that’s a close enough relative to our murder suspect that that would be the key.”

So they waited.

In March 2020, Weddum pulled up his email to find a note from Eric Schubert, a “college kid from Pennsylvania” with an interest in genealogy.

“He said, ‘Do you have any cold cases you’d like help on?,’” Weddum said, noting Schubert included his resume — the 20-year-old has assisted law enforcement agencies in multiple states work cold cases since he was 18.

Schubert is a junior history major at Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. He said after helping solve his first case, he reached out to departments, asking if they’d tried investigative genetic genealogy or if they’d like to try, offering his volunteer services.

After vetting Schubert through other agencies he’d assisted and having the city’s legal department draw up a non-disclosure agreement, Andrews, Weddum and crew filled him in on the cold case.

“I knew pretty much nothing about the Rotatori case until CBPD told me about it,” Schubert told the Nonpareil.

“He was very rapidly able to get to the great-grandparent of our subject,” Andrews said. “From that, the family tree branched in a multitude of branches, hundreds of names of people. I’d locate those people, reach out to family members, request their assistance on the case. More often than not they were happy to submit a kit for us.

“They’d submit a kit, then Eric would go to work. The kid is just the mad genius of genealogy.”

Schubert said he was happy to assist.

“Genealogy is such a great tool that often can be very meaningful,” he said. “It was a privilege to be helpful. I was so pleased to see Lee’s killer identified through the work of the Council Bluffs PD and their previous genetic genealogy findings that I assisted with interpreting for them. And I am so glad there is justice for Lee.”

As they worked their way through potential family members, the investigative team eventually determined their suspect’s biological father did not raise him.

“Identifying him was not as easy as it looked when I first started research. In the end, we had a good picture of where he was and what family he was in, however his exact identity within the family was unclear,” Schubert said.

A man police hadn’t yet contacted to submit a DNA kit submitted one on his own that Parabon flagged, which helped unlock the mystery, narrowing the case down to a pair of brothers. Based on the men’s ages and the date of the crime — one would’ve been too young at the time — it could only be one man.

■■■

Thomas O. Freeman was a trucker from West Frankfort, Illinois, who was 35 at the time of the crime. Weddum and Andrews said Parabon and Schubert called about an hour apart reporting his name. To confirm, law enforcement tracked down Freeman’s daughter, whose DNA was a match with the suspect DNA found at the crime scene when run through the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab. Police believe Freeman killed Rotatori while passing through the area as a trucker.

Four months after Rotatori’s death, Freeman’s body was found near Cobden, a small town in southern Illinois, the victim of four gunshot wounds in the chest. The case remains unsolved.

“Shot four times and dumped in a wooded area not far from where he lived,” Weddum said, who noted Freeman was found at the end of October and a death investigation determined he’d been killed sometime around late August or early September.

“Two months later, he dies a violent death. I’m not a real big believer in coincidences,” Weddum said, “so we reached out to the Illinois State Police and got a hold of the sergeant in charge of Freeman’s cold case investigation.”

The agencies shared reports and have been working together ever since.

“We know who killed Lee,” Weddum said, “now we’re working to figure out if Freeman’s death is somehow connected with him murdering Lee.”

There’s no known direct connection between Rotatori and Freeman. But, police believe it’s possible Freeman and her husband crossed paths.

Nemke and Rotatori first married in 1978, divorcing a year later before remarrying in December 1981. Years earlier, Nemke, then 17, was arrested in the spring of 1960 in Chicago and later convicted of beating a local waitress to death.

Nemke served his time at the Menard Correctional Facility in southern Illinois before his release in 1978. Andrews said after his release, Nemke went to college in Carbondale, Illinois, about 26 miles outside West Frankfurt and 15 miles from Cobden.

“He’s familiar with the area, has a history with the area,” Weddum said.

When Andrews picked up the cold case in 2011, the first DNA sample he tracked down was Nemke’s.

“He voluntarily gave a sample,” Andrews said, noting Rotatori’s husband lived in Florida at the time.

Nemke died in March 2019. Andrews said it’s safe to call him a person of interest in the Freeman case.

“With his known history of being in the area of where our suspect lived and where our suspect died, it raises suspicions of his involvement. That he possibly could’ve been involved,” Weddum said.

■■■

Chinn and Gunsalus said there’s a sense of closure now that the case has been solved, though they regret the fact their parents, Clifford and Gwen, went to their graves not knowing what happened.

Gunsalus, 71, splits his time between St. Louis and Las Vegas, while Chinn, 64, lives in Rochester, Minnesota. Rotatori was the oldest, followed by Gunsalus, their brother Tom, who has since died, and Ann.

About a year ago, Andrews reached out to Gunsalus, telling him they had a suspect. Gunsalus said he’s been in touch with Rotatori’s son from her first marriage, who was 11 when his mother died and didn’t see her often after his parents divorced four years before her death. The son declined to participate in a Nonpareil interview with the family.

Reflecting on June of 1982, Gunsalus noted his parents were living in Texas at the time.

“I was informed by my parents. They were contacted, and they made plans to go to Council Bluffs,” Gunsalus said. “They stopped by St. Louis and stayed overnight with me on the way there.”

“I was at work and received a phone call,” Chinn said. “It was a shock.”

“We slowly got additional details, that she was murdered in the hotel room, was stabbed,” Gunsalus said. “It’s nice to know that they were able to resolve the case. I only wish that my parents were here to hear that.”

“Mmm, hmm,” Chinn agreed.

“I just wish it could’ve been years ago,” Gunsalus said.

***

“It’s important to note, from reading the case file from Lee’s initial investigation, the investigators who worked that case were very thorough,” Weddum said. “They did everything they could do. It took this new technology to solve this case.”

Andrews said the case contained boxes and boxes of files. He noted Freeman’s name was not on the Best Western registry for the night of June 24, 1982, so he wouldn’t have been on anyone’s radar.

“The work they did was extensive,” Andrew said. “They were looking at similar M.O.s, followed tips.

“We want to shout out those guys for what they did. The technology was just not there at the time.”

Andrews said he’s been in contact with the lead investigator, Lyle Brown, who was a detective at the time before retiring as a lieutenant in the 1990s. Brown remembers the case well.

“He told me, ‘This is one of those cases that stayed with me ever since I left,’” Andrew said. “He said ‘I think about this case all the time.’ He’s expressed how happy and proud he is that we brought this to a close.”

Brown declined to join Weddum, Andrews and Pattee for an interview with the Nonpareil.

During that interview at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters, Andrews, Weddum and Pattee reflected on the case. When Weddum tried to defer his piece of the credit, Andrews credited the captain for helping secure funds to enlist Parabon’s help. If not for that, and Weddum turning on the TV that night in 2018, perhaps the case would remain cold. Weddum lauded Andrews and Pattee for their hours spent on the case, hours that came in spurts when they found time to work on the almost-40-year-old case.

“It’s extremely satisfying,” Andrews said of closing the case. “There were high points and low points throughout the whole process, all the while you’re hoping to get to this point, but never knowing if you’ll make it or not. But when you get the confirmation that everything you worked for has come to fruition — it’s exciting, to say the least.”

