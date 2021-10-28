Council Bluffs Police locate person of interest in death investigation

Vaughn White, 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. He's being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police had indicated they wanted to speak with White about the death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover. Glover died on Friday after being found in the 1200 block of East Washington Street with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers were called to the scene at 3:42 a.m. that morning. She was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead.