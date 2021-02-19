 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs Police search for robbery suspect
0 comments
breaking top story

Council Bluffs Police search for robbery suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are searching for an individual reportedly involved in a convenience store robbery early Friday morning.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Casey's General Store in the 500 block of 23rd Ave. in reference to a robbery that just occurred, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Upon arrival, police were told that an unknown man entered the store and showed the clerk a note demanding cash.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the store and fled on foot.

He’s described by Council Bluffs police as being white, and at the time of the crime wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, white facemask and white gloves.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cloning expands black-footed ferret numbers by one

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert