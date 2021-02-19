Council Bluffs Police search for robbery suspect

Police are searching for an individual reportedly involved in a convenience store robbery early Friday morning.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Casey's General Store in the 500 block of 23rd Ave. in reference to a robbery that just occurred, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Upon arrival, police were told that an unknown man entered the store and showed the clerk a note demanding cash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the store and fled on foot.

He’s described by Council Bluffs police as being white, and at the time of the crime wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, white facemask and white gloves.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.