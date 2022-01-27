Council Bluffs woman arrested after pursuit in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH, Nebraska -- A Council Bluffs, Gail Tierney, is currently in the Cass County Jail in Nebraska after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday afternoon.

An Omaha-area man, Desi Leroy Chamberlain, who was a passenger in the Tierney vehicle, is also in jail facing charges of his own.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 5:35 p.m. one of his deputies located a vehicle with fictitious plates traveling west on Main Street near 10th Street in Plattsmouth. The deputy attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle allegedly fled westbound at a high rate of speed with the deputy in pursuit, the sheriff said.

The vehicle turned north on Highway 75 near First Ave.

A second deputy, who was in the area, assisted with the pursuit, which traveled north toward Sarpy County, the sheriff said.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called and attempted to spike the tires near U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 75, but was unsuccessful.

The vehicle began to run out of gas at Highway 75 and Fairview Road, Brueggemann said. The state patrol and the deputies then took Tierney, 47, and Chamberlain, 40, into custody.

Tierney had two prior counts of flight to avoid arrest and was revoked from driving in Nebraska, Brueggemann said.

She was booked on felony flight charges among other traffic offenses, the sheriff said.

The vehicle was unregistered and had fake plates on it when stopped, Brueggemann said.

Chamberlain had an active Cass County warrant and was found to be in possession of meth, baggies, a scale and other drug paraphernalia and was booked on several felony drug charges, the sheriff said.

As of Thursday morning, a bond was not set for Tierney, while a bond of $1,500 was set for Chamberlain.