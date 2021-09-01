County Attorney: Parole officer justified in shooting at suspect that drove vehicle at him

The report said Hines accelerated toward Brown, who shot at Hines six times -- hitting the suspect in the right shoulder and hand -- while attempting to back away. The car hit Brown's leg and ran over his foot, knocking the officer down.

Council Bluffs Police located the suspects and a pursuit ensued, which ended in Omaha. Hanna at some point had gotten out of the car and was arrested on Frank Street in Council Bluffs.

Hines was treated at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Both suspects declined to be interviewed by police, the report said.

According to the report, Brown had been looking for Hanna that week and received a tip that she may be riding in a black Ford Flex, which he eventually located. The report also noted this wasn't the first encounter between Brown and Hines. While with Council Bluffs Police, Brown was involved in a brief pursuit of Hines that ended with Brown using his stun gun on Hines while taking him into custody.

Wilber said given the evidence in the case, Brown was justified in shooting at Hines. The county attorney wrote that Iowa law states a "person is justified in the use of reasonable force when the person reasonably believes that such force is necessary to defend oneself or another from any imminent use of unlawful force."

"My legal review at this point is confined to whether or not criminal charges should be filed for the use of deadly force during this incident. I find that, at the time the shots were fired by Probation/Parole Officer Brown, he reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend himself from deadly force being used (or to be imminently used) by Brandon Hines," Wilber wrote in his conclusion.

