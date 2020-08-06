You have permission to edit this article.
DCI: Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police
FORT DODGE (AP) — A Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police, Iowa state officials said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night, after Webster County officials received a 911 call about the woman, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation said deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded, and during their interaction, the woman was shot and killed. Officials gave no other details about the shooting.

Officials had not released the woman’s identity by Wednesday morning. An autopsy was set to be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

