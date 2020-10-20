Ernst campaign ad features mother of Sarah Root, woman killed in 2016 crash

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has a new campaign ad that features the mother of Sarah Root, the 21-year-old Council Bluffs woman killed in a 2016 crash in Omaha.

Authorities say Eswin Mejia was in the country illegally and drag racing while intoxicated when he caused that crash. He was arrested but disappeared after being released on bail and is still at large.

“Sarah was my youngest child, killed by an illegal immigrant,” Michelle Root says in the Ernst campaign ad. “A judge let him out on bail and he fled. Joni Ernst is fighting to keep violent illegal immigrants behind bars.”

Ernst introduced Sarah’s Law, a measure that would require federal immigration officials to detain individuals in the country illegally and charged with crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Michelle Root says in the ad that she reached out to Greenfield but that the candidate wouldn’t meet with her.

Greenfield spokesman Sam Newton provided a statement that did not directly address any meeting request from Michelle Root.