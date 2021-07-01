Ex-Denison credit union employee sentenced for embezzling almost $1.5 million

DENISON -- Brenda Jensen, who pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced Friday afternoon to 36 month’s imprisonment and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29.

She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Jensen, 53, had been the head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison. In a plea agreement filed last year, she admitted to embezzling money from the credit union from at least May 2012 to March 2018.

After sentencing on June 25 in federal court in Sioux City, Jensen was released on a bond previously set. She is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date to be set.

A recommendation is that Jensen serve her sentence at a federal prison as close to her family as possible.

The sentence says Jensen’s first priority for restitution is to Cobalt Credit Union in the amount of $430,470.83 and the second priority for restitution is to Credit Union National Association Mutual Group in the amount of $1,031,009.46.