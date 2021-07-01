Ex-Denison credit union employee sentenced for embezzling almost $1.5 million

DENISON -- Brenda Jensen, who pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced Friday afternoon to 36 month’s imprisonment and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29.
She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Jensen, 53, had been the head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison. In a plea agreement filed last year, she admitted to embezzling money from the credit union from at least May 2012 to March 2018.
After sentencing on June 25 in federal court in Sioux City, Jensen was released on a bond previously set. She is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date to be set.
A recommendation is that Jensen serve her sentence at a federal prison as close to her family as possible.
The sentence says Jensen’s first priority for restitution is to Cobalt Credit Union in the amount of $430,470.83 and the second priority for restitution is to Credit Union National Association Mutual Group in the amount of $1,031,009.46.
An amount of $52,500 was to be payable immediately and the remaining balance is due immediately in accordance with a payment plan. Interest on the restitution was waived.
Jensen was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $100.
A document filed in federal court on June 21 says that the $100 special assessment and a prejudgment payment for $52,500 was made on Friday.
In advance sentencing, a total of 14 letters of support were filed on behalf of Jensen -- 13 on June 22 and one on June 24.
Three victim impact statements were also filed, all of June 24.
Information previously provided by the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says that Jensen’s scheme caused Consumer Credit Union to become insolvent and enter into a forced merger with SAC Federal Credit Union. That occurred on June 1, 2018. In August the same year, SAC Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.
In a release about the sentencing, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said the following. “Jensen and at least one other employee, including Jensen’s sister, Janine Keim, embezzled a total of nearly $1.5 million. Jensen, at times the credit union’s head teller, was responsible for all cash and cash counts at CCU during the relevant timeframe. Jensen successfully concealed her crime from auditors and CCU for years by overstating the change fund in the credit union’s general ledger balance and creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts at CCU.
"This aspect of the scheme resulted in $922,480.29 in losses. After years of embezzling, the employees developed an internal kiting scheme. The kiting scheme caused CCU an additional $539,000 in losses. CCU’s total cash loss caused the institution to become insolvent, resulting in the forced merger with SAC Federal Credit Union. CCU’s assets had decreased by over a million dollars. The million-dollar decrease was a direct result of Jensen’s criminal activity.”
The presiding judge at the sentencing was Leonard T. Strand. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. J. Keith Rigg was Jensen’s attorney.
Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in May to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). A sentencing date has not been set.
Denison is about 68 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.