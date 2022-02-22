Five arrested after Council Bluffs home invasion

Four men and one woman are in custody after an alleged home invasion and robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff W. Pfarr, 29, Gage L. Rose, 20, Frank T. Stewart Jr., 30, Kendrick G. Arredondo-Beltran, 20, and Valerie M. Claar, 35, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department Arredondo-Beltran is from Bellevue, Nebraska, while the others are from Council Bluffs.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of South Seventh Street around 12:23 p.m. on a report that the four men had broke into an apartment and allegedly assaulted a man while stealing property from the residence. The four suspects fled in a vehicle driven by Claar, police said, and were eventually arrested in the 2400 block of Ninth Avenue.

Charges were filed after the suspects spoke with detectives, police said.

The male victim was treated at the scene and released with minor injuries, police said. A woman was inside the residence at the time of the incident, but police noted no one else was injured during the home invasion.

Police asked anyone that was in the area of the Seventh Street home at the time of the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or to call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.