Foreign exchange student coordinator sentenced to prison for coercing sexual activity

A Council Bluffs man who worked as a foreign exchange student coordinator has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sexual coercion and enticement of minors.
Thomas D. Boatright, 52, was sentenced last week in federal court to 327 months in prison for coercion and enticement of minor foreign exchange students., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
According to the office, Boatright worked as a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent for a program where students from other countries enrolled in a year of high school in the United States. The students were assigned a host family to live with while they attended high school.
In February 2020, a foreign student reported that a hidden camera was discovered in Boatright's bathroom. At the time, Boatright had two minor foreign students living with him as part of the exchange program.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said a search warrant of Boatright’s residence recovered numerous electronic devices. A forensic examination discovered numerous videos of three minor foreign exchange students in the bathroom of Boatright’s home. An investigation unveiled that Boatright used his cellular phone and computer to engage in conversations with the foreign students prior to and after arriving in the United States that were sexual in nature. Boatright used his position as a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent to coerce and entice foreign students to engage in sexual activity after they arrived in the United States.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute provided computer forensic training and equipment.