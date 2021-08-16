Foreign exchange student coordinator sentenced to prison for coercing sexual activity

A Council Bluffs man who worked as a foreign exchange student coordinator has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sexual coercion and enticement of minors.

Thomas D. Boatright, 52, was sentenced last week in federal court to 327 months in prison for coercion and enticement of minor foreign exchange students., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

According to the office, Boatright worked as a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent for a program where students from other countries enrolled in a year of high school in the United States. The students were assigned a host family to live with while they attended high school.

In February 2020, a foreign student reported that a hidden camera was discovered in Boatright's bathroom. At the time, Boatright had two minor foreign students living with him as part of the exchange program.