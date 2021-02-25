Former Bluffs resident Dr. Mary Knott killed in California

A former Council Bluffs resident was killed Feb. 13 in a murder-suicide in California.

Police in Carlsbad, California, said Dr. Mary Knott, 44, of Carlsbad was found dead inside her home on Feb. 13.

Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski said officers were called to Knott’s residence to conduct a welfare check. Officers had been told that Knott’s ex-boyfriend, Hilton Williams, 33, had sent a message to a family member indicating that he had killed Knott and was going to kill himself.

Officers forced entry into the home and found both Knott and Williams dead.

No motive or cause of death have been released by police. Jackowski said the investigation is ongoing.

Knott was a 1994 graduate from Lewis Central High School who went on to study biochemistry and veterinary medicine at Iowa State University in Ames.

She was also a triathlete who competed in more than 25 Ironman races. She wrote about her experiences on her blog “Finding Kona” at findingkona.blogspot.com. Her last post was published on Aug. 30, 2020.

The tagline of her blog states: “The every day journey toward making a dream come true.”