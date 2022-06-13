Former West Harrison teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate contact

A former West Harrison Community School District teacher has been arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with students, according to a press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between former West Harrison teacher Benjamin J. Work and a minor student on April 22 and an investigation was initiated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI. He was placed on administrative leave by the school district later that day.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers identified six minor students that Work had reportedly had inappropriate contact with between fall 2021 and spring 2022. On June 3, he resigned his position with the school district.

He was arrested Friday at his residence without incident, the press release stated. He was booked into the Harrison County Correctional Facility and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony; five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor; and two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

