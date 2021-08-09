Inmate escapes from Bluffs work-release facility

A man convicted of third-degree kidnapping in Pottawattamie County escaped from the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Monday.
David W. Lerette, 29, was admitted to the work-release facility on June 30.
Authorities described Lerette as an Black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 163 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Tim Johnson
