Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery.

Kyler Carson, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts, according to court records, and he was sentenced to three years’ probation. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston.

Prosecutors say Carson was 16 when he fatally shot Gaston and injured Gaston’s cousin, Tyrell Gaston, when the Gastons ambushed Carson during a drug deal in an effort to rob Carson of marijuana.

Carson was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter and other counts.

Tyrell Gaston, 18, was also sentenced to three years’ probation last year for second-degree robbery in the case, but was taken back into custody in November after being charged with two counts of attempted murder in a separate case.