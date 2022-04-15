 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing

  • 0
court graphic.jpg

NEW HAMPTON (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man.

Randy Lee Patrie, 49, pleaded not guilty earlier this week in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer, television station KIMT reported.

About a year after Gallmeyer’s death, a television, guns and tools stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home. Patrie pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in the case and was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison as a habitual offender, but that sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.

In January, state prosecutors charged Patrie in Gallmeyer’s killing. No trial date has been set, and a public defender has been appointed to represent Patrie.

Investigators believe Patrie broke into Gallmeyer's home in September 2012 and shot the retired grocer while he slept before ransacking the home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

El Salvador gang warfare: Media law change provokes censorship fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert