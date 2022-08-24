Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha.

Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, according to online court records. The women’s bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home.

Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts.

Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset after he barricaded himself inside a church there. Court records say he had been driving a car stolen from the home were his grandmother and great grandmother were killed.

Gage Walter is being held in the Polk County Jail in Des Moines until he can be extradited to Nebraska.